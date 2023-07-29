Youm-e-Ashur observed peacefully in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th Muharram, was peacefully observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where big 'Alm and Zuljinnah' processions were taken out to pay homage to the matchless sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karbala for supermacy of Islam.

At Peshawar, over total of 12 mourning processions were taken out from different Imambargahs amid tight security arrangements made by Peshawar police. The main 'Alam and Zuljinah' procession of the 10th Muharram was taken out from Imambargah, Agha Syed Ali Shah Qissa Khawani Bazaar. The processions of other Imambargahs also joined it that passed through prescribed routes before its conclusion amid chest beating and flagellation.

More than 6,000 policemen were deployed for the security of these processions besides surveillance of its routes through drone cameras.

Closed-circuit cameras were also installed at sensitive points in Peshawar to keep a watch on majalis and processions. Water and milk stand for mourners were placed at various points on the routes of the processions. All roads leading to the Imambargahs were blocked by police and anyone who wants to join the mourners had to pass through strictly checked by police. mobile services were partially suspended in Peshawar City to keep the law and order situation under control.

Likewise, big processions of Tazia, Alm and Zuljinah were taken out in Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Mansehra, Haripur, Parachinar, Dera Ismail Khan and other districts and were culminated peacefully.

The Ulema and religious scholars highlighted different aspects of the Karbala tragedy and the great sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his fellows for supremacy of Islam.

Youm e Ashur processions were also observed in Bajaur, Khyber, Mohmand, South Waziristan, North Waziristan and Orakzai districts.

The police and district administration deployed hundreds of security personnel across the newly merged districts while snap-checking of vehicles at entry and exit points were carried out. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali in his message said that Youm-e-Ashura has reminded us of the matchless sacrifices offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions that are a beacon of light for mankind.

The Governor said the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in the scorching heat of Karbala had upheld the values of truth, justice and faith that would always be remembered.

He said Youm-e-Ashura teach us the lesson that we should not submit to oppression, cruelty, injustice and remain adhered to truth and patience for a noble cause.

Ghulam Ali said Karbala is a great example of sacrifice for a noble cause that told us to remain steadfast in all difficult times and extend help and commitment to those, who are vulnerable and innocent.

He said Youm-e-Ashura is proof of the fact that sacrifices offered for a noble cause always serve as a beacon of light for the coming generation. "We should always prepare to abide by the golden principles of islam and oppose the tyranny for survival of truth," KP Governor said.

He said that Muslim Ummah should understand the true philosophy behind Youm-e-Ashura and mould lives keeping in view of the supreme sacrifices offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for the supremacy of Islam.