Youm-e-Ashur observed with religious fervor across Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Youm-e-Ashur was observed with religious fervor and solemnity across Balochistan under extraordinary security arrangements.

The cellphone and internet services remained suspended in the 12 cities of the province as part of foolproof security measures. Aerial monitoring of Muharram processions was also carried out in the provincial capital.

The main procession of Ashura was taken out from Panjabi Imambargah at Alamdar Road led by Balochistan Shia Conference President, Sayed Dawood Agha and others.

The procession was taken out at 8 am from Nasir Alazha Imambargah and Punjabi Imambargah at Alamdar Road.

The main procession in Quetta culminated at Alamdar Road after passing through its traditional route including Liaquat Bazaar, Junction Chowk, Prince Road, Meckangi Road and prayed Namaz-e-Zuhrain at Bacha Khan Chowk.

The scholars delivered speeches on the unmatched sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for the dignity of islam. They said the sacred month of Muharram preached the lesson of patience, fraternity and brotherhood and those intriguing to split people won't succeed in their nefarious designs.

CCPO Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema, talking to media on Ashura day, said maintenance of law and order during Muharram was a proof of excellent security measures taken by law enforcement agencies.

He further informed media that in Quetta 8000 Policemen, Frontier Constabulary and Balochistan Constabulary personnel were deployed. Several check posts had also been set up in the city to check vehicles entering the city.

Security forces were deployed and CCTV cameras were installed to ensure foolproof security for the processions.

Three battalions of Pakistan Army were on stand-by in order to avert any untowards situation in Quetta and other cities of Balochistan during Ashura.

The entry of vehicles and pedestrians to all roads and lanes connecting the route of the procession was blocked by placing containers and barriers, besides all shops and markets along the route were closed.

As Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his followers were martyred on the scorching sands of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram, the citizens from all across the province had setup Sabeel (water stalls) to distribute among the faithful during the Ashura day.

Meanwhile, the Rescue, health department and civil defense volunteers set up special camps in various parts of the city where quick first aid was provided to mourners.

Talking to APP, a devotee of Hazrat Imam Hussain, Zakir Hussain appreciated the efforts of making effective arrangements and also thanked other law enforcement agencies and relevant stake holders in successful implementation of the security plan.