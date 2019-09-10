Youm-e-Ashur observed with religious fervor in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Youm-e-Ashur was observed with religious fervor and solemnity across Balochistan under extraordinary security arrangements on Tuesday.

The cell phone and internet services remained suspended in the city as part of foolproof security measures. Aerial monitoring of Muharram processions was also carried out in the provincial capital.

The main procession of Ashura was taken out from Kala Imambargha at Prince Road by Balochistan Shia Conference President Sayed Dawood Agha and others.

The procession was taken out early morning at 8am from Nasir Alazha Imambargah and Punjabi Imambargha at Alamdar Road.

The procession marched on its traditional route including Alamdar Road, Bacha Khan Chowk, Liaquat Bazaar, Junction Chowk, Prince Road, Meckangi Road and ended on reaching Alamar Road Punjabi Imambargha.

The scholars delivered speeches on the unmatched sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for the dignity of islam. They said the sacred month of Muharram preached the lesson of patience, fraternity and brotherhood and those intriguing to split people won't succeed in their nefarious designs.

Deputy Inspector General Police Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema, talking to media on Ashura day, said maintenance of law and order during Muharram was a proof of excellent security measures taken by law enforcement agencies.

He further informed media that in Quetta 7500 of police, CTD, Frontier Constabulary and Balochistan Constabulary personnel had been deployed. Several check posts had also been set up in the city to check vehicles entering the city.

The main procession in Quetta culminated at Alamdar road after passing through its traditional route.

DIG Abdul Razzaq Cheema and other key civil-military high ups monitored main procession through 30 CCTV cameras at the central police office, DIG Police office and Commissioner Office established control rooms. Security forces were deployed and CCTV cameras were installed to ensure foolproof security for the processions.

According to the DIG, there were 56 Imambarghas's in the city of which 10 were considered to be highly sensitive.

The entry of vehicles and pedestrians to all roads and lanes connecting the route of the procession was blocked by the placing of containers, besides all shops and markets along the route were sealed.

Around 168 roads and streets were sealed, while on 198 buildings FC personnel and policemen were deployed for security.

Youm-e Ashur was celebrated in respective areas of Balochistan including Khuzdar, Kalat, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Sibi and other parts of province.

Youm-e-Ashur procession was carried from Hussaini Imambargah in Khuzdar and marched its traditional routs in supervision of Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Major (retired) Muhammad Ilyas Kabzai.

In Nasirabad, mourners took out You-e-Ashur procession from Imambargah Ghaus Bakshs Gola with amid tight security passing its traditional routs which was monitored by Deputy Commissioner Nasirabd Zaffar Ali, DIG Nasirabad Region Muhammad Shuhab Azeem Lehri.

Youm-e-Ashur procession was also taken out from Imambargah Hasina with amid tight security which was marched its traditional routs.