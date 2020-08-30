Youm-e-Ashur observed with religious fervour, solemnity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram, was observed with religious fervour and solemnity in district amid tight security on Sunday to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karbala in 60 Hijra.

The atmosphere remained peaceful as no untoward incident was reported from any area of the district and the masses exhibited sectarian harmony throughout the day.

The security was put on red-alert by the district administration in Multan as over 4300 cops were deployed to maintain law and order situation in the district.

As many 116 possessions were taken out on Youm-e-Ashur in the district.

The processions of famous Tazias included Ustad Wala, Shagird Wala, Ramzan Wala, Bakhu Khan, Bhedi Potraan, Kamtar Wala, Gilani Wala, Lodhi Wala, Saleem Uddin Wala, Khulasi Line, Rashid Wala and Ahmad Bakhash Wala, which terminated at Darbar Pak Mai.

Similarly, about 36 tazia processions were taken out by Shias and they ended up at Karbala Shah Shamas.

The mourning and Zuljanah processions were brought out from Astana Lal Shah Mashhadi, Nasirabad (JHIK) Imambargah Jawwadia, Haveli Mureed Shah, Suraj Miani (Imambargah Sher Shah), Hussainabad (Daulat Gate), Astana Koray Shah, Imambargah Azeem Shah (Thalla Sadat), Lal Kurti (Kashan-e-Shabbir), Kamangaranwala (Hussain Agahi), Kale Mandi, Imambargah Heera Hyderi, Imambargah Hussainia (Sutriwat) and some other imambargahs of Multan, which joined the main procession and ended up at Darbar Hazrat Shah Shams Sabzwari in the evening.

Rescue 1122, Health Department and civil defence volunteers established special camps in various parts of the city, where quick first aid was provided to the mourners, injured during flagellation.

The Multan Electric Power Company, WASA and other departments had also set up their camps to offer their services.

Later on, Majalis of Sham-e-Ghareeban were held in Imambargahs of Shah Gerdez, Imambargah Lal Shah, Mumtazabad, Haveli Mureed Shah, Imambargah Hyderia (Gulghast) and Hussainabad Daulat Gate.

To avert any untoward incident, police and other law enforcement agencies executed a joint security plan.

Police personnel patrolled the city throughout Youm-e-Ashur along with other law enforcement agencies.

The law enforcement agencies sealed Multan City and Cantonment areas while Additional Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Additional IG Inaam Ghani, Commissioner Multan Shan ul Haq, RPO Wasim Khan, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak visited different areas to check security and other arrangements.

Close circuit television cameras were installed on procession routes to keep secret eye on anti-social elements and control rooms were set up at DCO office.

Similarly, police sealed all the roads leading to the main procession route by putting barricades.

Cops appointed at the entry points of Majalis and procession routes thoroughly frisked the participants.

Entry of all vehicles had been banned in the sensitive areas and the parking stands were established at a considerable distance to avoid any untoward incident.

Similarly, special pickets were established by police in different parts of the city.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak also arranged special meal for 1500 mourners at different sites.

Similarly, in different cities of South Punjab including Vehari, Lodhran, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, and other, the Muharram processions reached their destination peaceful.

Overall, the situation remained peaceful. No untoward incident was reportedfrom any city till filing of the report.