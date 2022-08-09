Youm-e-Ashur observed with religious fervour, solemnity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Youm-e-Ashur, 10th of Muharram, was observed with religious fervour and solemnity in entire South Punjab region amid tight security on Tuesday to commemorate martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karbala in 60 Hijra.

Clad in black clothes, the mourners exercised self-flagellation with sharp knives mounted on chains, swords and other sharp tools. Besides youths, women, children and elderly citizens also flagellated themselves. The atmosphere remained peaceful as no untoward incident was reported from any area of South Punjab region and the masses exhibited sectarian harmony throughout the day. The security was put on red-alert by the district administration in Multan as nearly four thousand cops and four thousand national volunteers were deployed to maintain law and order situation in the district.

The faithful brought out about 470 mourning (tazia and zuljinah) processions while 1608 majalis were held in different areas of Multan district during first 10 days of Muharram.

The mourning and Zuljanah processions were brought out from Astana Lal Shah Mashhadi, Nasarabad (JHIK) Imambargah Jawwadia, Haveli Mureed Shah, Suraj Miani (ImamBargah Sher Shah), Hussainabad (Daulat Gate), Astana Koray Shah, Imam Bargah Azeem Shah (Thalla Sadat), Lal Kurti (Kashan-e-Shabbir), Kamangaranwala (Hussain Agahi), Kale Mandi, Imam Bargah Heera Hyderi, Imambargah Hussainia (Sutriwat) and some other imambargahs of Multan, which joined the main procession and ended up at Darbar Hazrat Shah Shams Sabazwari in the evening.

The Rescue-1122, health department and civil defence volunteers established special camps in various parts of the city, where quick first aid was provided to the mourners injured during flagellation.

The Mepco, Wasa and other departments also set up their camps to offer their services. Later on, Majalis of Sham-e-Ghareeban were held in Imam Bargahs of Shah Gerdez, Lal Shah, Mumtazabad, Haveli Mureed Shah, Hyderia (Gulghast) and Hussainabad Daulat Gate in the night.

About 4293 Police troops patrolled the city throughout the Youm-e-Ashur. Law enforcing agencies sealed Multan City and Cantonment areas while top security officials visited all areas along with other officials. Sources disclosed that 180 close circuit cameras were installed on procession routes to keep secret eye on anti-social elements. Similarly, police sealed all the roads leading to the main procession route by putting barricades late on Monday night.

Cops appointed at the entry points of Majalis and procession routes thoroughly frisked the participants with metal detectors. The entry of all vehicles had been banned in the sensitive areas and the parking stands were established at a considerable distance to avoid any untoward incident. Similarly, special pickets were established by police in different parts of the city.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Watto established control room at his office to inspect the security arrangements. Local politicians, some other officers from law enforcement agencies, members of Peace Committee also visited the control room.

No untoward incident was reported till filing of the news story (maghrib prayer) from any part of south Punjab. The situation remained peaceful across the region.