Youm-e-Ashur Observed With Religious Fervour, Solemnity

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 08:40 PM

MULTAN, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) ::Youm-e-Ashur, 10th of Muharram, was observed with religious fervour and solemnity in entire South Punjab region amid foolproof security on Tuesday to commemorate martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karbala.

The atmosphere remained peaceful in South Punjab region and the masses exhibited harmony.

To provide foolproof security, the district administration in Multan deployed nearly four thousand cops and four thousand national volunteers to maintain law and order situation in the district.

The faithful brought out about 470 mourning (tazia and zuljinah) processions while 1608 majalis were held in different areas of Multan district during first 10 days of Muharram. However, on Youm-e-Ashur, 261 processions and majalis were taken out.

The Ashura presented an ideal scene of religious harmony.

The processions of famous Tazias brought out included Ustad Wala, Shagird Wala, Ramzan Wala, Bakhu Khan, Bhedi Potraan, Kamtar Wala, Gilani Wala, Lodhi Wala, Saleem Uddin Wala, Khulasi Line, Rashid Wala and Ahmad Bakhash Wala, which terminated at Darbar Pak Mai. Other 36 tazia processions ended up at Karbala Shah Shamas.

The mourning and Zuljanah processions were brought out from Astana Lal Shah Mashhadi, Nasarabad (JHIK) Imambargah Jawwadia, Haveli Mureed Shah, Suraj Miani (ImamBargah Sher Shah), Hussainabad (Daulat Gate), Astana Koray Shah, Imam Bargah Azeem Shah (Thalla Sadat), Lal Kurti (Kashan-e-Shabbir), Kamangaranwala (Hussain Agahi), Kale Mandi, Imam Bargah Heera Hyderi, Imambargah Hussainia (Sutriwat) and some other imambargahs of Multan, which joined the main procession and ended up at Darbar Hazrat Shah Shams Sabazwari in the evening.

The Rescue-1122, health department and civil defence volunteers were established special camps in various parts of the city. The MEPCO, WASA and other departments were also set up their camps to provide services.

Later on, Majalis of Sham-e-Ghareeban were held in Imam Bargahs of Shah Gerdez, Lal Shah, Mumtazabad, Haveli Mureed Shah, Hyderia (Gulghast) and Hussainabad Daulat Gate in the night.

Police troops patrolled the city throughout the Youm-e-Ashur. Law enforcing agencies' officials visited all areas of the city. Sources said that 220 CCTV were installed on procession routes to keep eye on anti-social elements.

Similarly, police sealed all the roads leading to the main procession route by putting barricades.

Cops appointed at the entry points of Majalis and procession routes thoroughly frisked the participants with metal detectors.

The entry of all vehicles had been banned in the sensitive areas and the parking stands were established at a considerable distance. Similarly, special pickets were established by police in different parts of the city.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak established control room at his office to inspect the security arrangements.

Commissioner Multan Division Iftikhar Sahu, local politicians including Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance MNA Zain Hussain Qureshi, Provincial Secretary on Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi, and members of Peace Committee visited the control room.

