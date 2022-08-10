Youm-e-Ashur observed with religious reverence

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :As in other parts of the country,Youm-e-Ashur, the tenth of Muharram-ul-Haram, was observed in the district with religious reverence and solemnity to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions who rendered supreme sacrifices for the sake of islam..

Various mourning processions, 49 in all, including 29 of Zuljinah and 20 of Alam and Tazia were taken out in 20 different areas of the district.

The main mourning procession, led by Syed Ali Aqdas Shamsi, was taken out from Saadat Imambargah, Kasur and after passing through designated routes it culminated at Hussainia Rukndeen Khan Imambargah.

Also, processions were taken out in Khudian, Chunian, Pattoki, Mustafaabad, Phoolnagar tehsils and other areas.

Strict security measures were ensured by the police to prevent any untoward incident. A heavy contingent of police force, 'razakars' and civil defence force including 2 SPs,7 DSPs, 25 inspectors,114 Sub-inspectors,191 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 221 head constables,1518 constables, 43 lady constables,240 razakars,150 civil defence personnel and more than 604 volunteers were deployed for the security of the mourning processions.

Rescue-1122 service along with paramedical staff remained alert to provide emergency services.

District Police Officer,Kasur, Sohaib Ashraf and DSP City Hafiz Saeed and other officials visited procession routes and inspected the security arrangements.

While talking to APP here on Wednesday, DSP Sohaib Ashraf said that fool proof security arrangements were made to provide cover to majalis and processions, and added that metal detectors were used, and biometric verification was conducted at the entry points of the procession.