Youm-e-Ashur observed with religious reverence across KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :' Ashura ' was observed peacefully across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday with religious fervor and reverence where the mourners remembered the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) his family members and 72 companions in Karbla against Yazidi forces.

The mourning Majalis were held followed by processions carried out in connection with 10th Muharram-ul Haram across the province including Peshawar amid tight security where hundreds of thousands mourners paid tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and 72 others while flagellating in different means.

In provincial metropolis, the main procession was kept joining by mourners from across the city till mid-day. The participants were witnessed moving in disciplined manner with boy scouts providing the needed cover. On the way of processions the devotees arranged water and beverages "Sabliees" for mourners.

The processions were moving through Kohati Bazaar and Qissa Khwani towards Jehangirpura, Kochi Bazar and Mohallah Khudad with mourners carrying "Allam" (flag) in memory of Hazrat Abbas the brother of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) who also embrassed martyrdom in Karbla incident.

More than 60,000 security forces including police, ATF, CTD, Levies forces, Frontier Constabulary and Frontier Corps (FC) were deployed for providing foolproof security to processions of Muharram-ul Haram.

About 232 check posts were set up at different places including sensitive areas to ensure strict checking in order to avert any untoward situation.

The mourning processions were monitored through CCTV cameras in the city while Army helicopters were hovering throughout processions for aerial monitoring. A control rooms was also set up to scrutinize security of Youm-e-Ashur.

The provincial government put in place foolproof security measures especially in most sensitive districts, DIKhan, Hangu, Kohat, Mansehra, Parachinar and Aurakzai for peaceful observance of Ashura Muharram.

The spokesman of provincial government Ajmal Wazir visited the central monitoring cell set up for Muharram here at Kohati Gate. Expressing satisfaction over the steps taken by security agencies. He also directed that all possible measures had been ensured to maintain law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The district administration DIKhan imposed section 144 from 1st of Muharram across the province as the district was declared highly sensitive. Pillion riding, display of arms, publication of hatred pamphlets and speeches were banned while city was completely closed for general traffic on 10th of Muharram.

The main "Zuljinah" processions came out from Imambargah Bammu Shah and culminated in Commissionery Bazar. Later Majlis Shaam-e-Ghareebaan held at Kotli Imam Hussain wherein scholars threw light on martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his companions in Karbala and the role of their family member in subsequent events.

DIG Kohat region Tayab Hafeez Cheema told that all processions of mourners ended peacefully till night in four districts. He said all mourning processions from Kohat till Hangu and Kurram agency were carried out in a peaceful manner.

The 10th day of Muharram was also observed in newly merged districts including Bajaur, Khyber, Mohmand, South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Kurram and Aurakzai.

The administration had deployed hundreds of security personnel across the newly merged districts while snap checking of vehicles on entry and exit points have also been carried out. The entire tribal sects fully cooperated with the security agencies during observance of Ashura e Muharram.

District police Abbottabad provided foolproof security to processions of 10th Muharram where District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Abbass Majeed Khan was also present to monitor the security arrangements.

All police officers remained in contact with the Fire Brigade, Hospital, Rescue 1122 and Wapda to tackle any challenge during the duty. Moreover Close Circuit Television Cameras (CCTV) was also installed on the routes of Muharram procession and would be monitor at the Command and Control Center Cantt.

The main procession came out from Diggi Mohallah Imam Bargah and passing through its traditional route ended at the same place while the main Abbottabad bazar remained completely sealed during the procession.

All the Ulemas of different Muslim sects, politicians and scholars were unanimous that Ashura is one of the occasions that provide an opportunity not only to all the Muslims but every supporter of human dignity in joining hands and reaffirm that commitment to the cause of righteousness.

They urged the Muslim Ummah to forge unity among their ranks and shun differences to force the anti islam elements and state to stop violence against Muslims especially Kashmiris and Palestinians.

They also urged Muslim to spread the message of "Hussainiyat" to the new generation in a strongest manger to create passion for sacrifice among them for humanity and Islam.

Meanwhile all the main markets and bazars across the province remained closed in respect of Youm-e-Ashura.