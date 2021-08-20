UrduPoint.com

Youm-e-Ashur Observed With Reverence

Youm-e-Ashur (10th of Muharram-ul-Haram) was observed in the district with reverence and solemnity to pay homage to supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala

According to district government sources, as many as 29 processions of Zuljinah and 21 of Alam,Tazia were taken out from different areas of the district.

The main Zuljinah procession was taken out from Sadaat Imambargah which concluded peacefully at Imambargah Hussainia Ruknedeen after passing through traditional route.

Senior police officers led by DPO supervised the mourning processions. District Police Officer Imran Kishwar while talking to APP here said that fool proof security arrangements were made to prevent any untoward incident. "Heavy contingents of police were deployed along the routes of processions".

Various facilities including sabeels of water,sherbet, first aid camps were ensured at various points, whereas a special mobile team from District Headquarters Hospital Kasur also provided medical cover to the mourners, it was learnt.

