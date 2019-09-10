UrduPoint.com
Youm-e-Ashur Observed With Reverence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 07:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) ::Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram observed with reverence, religious solemnity in the district peacefully amid foolproof.

As many as 154 small and big processions were taken out in district which passed through their traditional routes.

The hundreds of the Majaalis were also being held in different parts of the district where the Zakireen were highlighting the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his family for the cause of islam at Karbala.

The processions were terminated at the main Imambargahs in Imam Sahib chowk, Adda Pasruriyan. Thousands of the mourners walked in the processions and express their grief.

The Zakirs, Naat Khwaans and other religious scholars also highlighted the significance of the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions who laid down their lives for supremacy of justice and righteousness.

Sabeels (free drinks) of water and milk were also set up to quench the thirst of the mourners.

