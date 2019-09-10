UrduPoint.com
Youm-e-Ashur Observed With Reverence In Kohat

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 07:00 PM

Youm-e-Ashur observed with reverence in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the country, Youm-e-Ashur was observed in Kohat division with traditional reverence to pay homage to the eminent sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for upholding the truth.

The mourning processions of Alam, Zuljinnah and Taazia were taken out from three Imambargahs of the city. The main procession after passing through traditional route, culminated at Qaumi Imambargah.

A total of 54 majalis were held in Kohat division in which Zakirs and scholars highlighted the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and various aspects of the Karbala tragedy.

On this occasion, security was tightened and around 3000 security personnel were deployed on routes of processions.

Police and army personnel distributed food among participants of the main Ashura procession. A number of welfare organizations as well as local politicians have established stalls and 'sabeels' of juices and water along the routes of the processionDIG Kohat Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, Brigade Commander, Brigadier Shahzad, DPO Wahid Mahmood and other high-ups of the district administration personally visited Imambargahs and routes of processions.

Talking to media, the DIG said that foolproof security was provided to all processions in Kohat Division. He said that all the processions were culminated peacefully in Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai and Khurram districts. He appreciated exemplary harmony between the people of Kohat in the holly month Muharram .

More Stories From Pakistan

