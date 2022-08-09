Youm-e-Ashur observed with reverence, solemnity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram-ul-Harram was observed with due respect and solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions here on Tuesday.

The main Zul-Jinnah procession was taken out from Azakhana-e-Shabbir which culminated on same Imambargahs at evening after marching through its traditional route Narrwala Chowk, Bhowana bazaar, Rail bazaar, Kutchery bazaar, Aminpur bazaar and Kotwali road.

The mourning processions were also taken out from other parts of the district including Major Tufail Shaheed Park, Satiana road, Saleemi Chowk, Jhang road, Jhal Chowk, Dhudiwala, Manzoor Hussain Hashmi's residence, Sharifpura, Shahi Chowk GM Abad as well as tehsils, towns and villages.

The processions taken out in the city joined the central procession and Majalis at central Imambargah (Azakhana-e-Shabbir) where the mourners will now start Shaam-e-Ghariban.

The mourners were holding Alam, Tazia and Shabih Zul Jinnah, they also recited 'Nohas' to pay homage to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karbala.

The camps and stalls were set up alongside the procession routes by different organizations including Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen and Tehreek-e-Jafria for serving the mourners with milk, tea, meal and beverages.

As many as 153 mourning processions were taken out similarly 25 majalis were held in the district.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies made foolproof security arrangements to ensure protection of the participants (Azadaran) of the processions. In this regard, a heavy contingent of police force including 3,423 constables/head constables and more than 500 volunteers were deployed for Ashura security who were supervised by 5 SPs, 18 DSPs, 12 Inspectors, 75 Sub-Inspectors and 330 Assistant Sub Inspectors.

The district administration monitored the Muharram processions through CCTV cameras set up in different areas and connected with a control room set up at DC Office.

The high ups of the district– Commissioner Zahid Hussain, RPO Moeen Masood, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, CPO Umar Saeed Malik and other police officers continuously visited the Muharram procession routes till end of the processions to inspect the security arrangements.

Similarly, Rescue-1122 service remained alert all the time to provide emergency services to mourners and in case of any emergency. The officials of district administration, FESCO, WASA, TMA, and volunteers also remained alert whole day along with the main procession.

Meanwhile, Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) also took special measures to ensure cleanliness on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashur.