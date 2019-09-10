Youm-e-Ashur observes with religious reverence across province

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Tuesday observed 'Ashura' the 10th Muharram with religious reverence to commemorate the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) along with his 72 campainons in Karbla.

Mourning processions were carried out in connection with 10th Muharram-ul Haram across the province including Peshawar amid tight security following Majalis attended by hundreds of people.

In provincial metropolis, the main procession was kept joining by mourners from across the city till mid day. The participants were witnessed moving in disciplined manner with boy scouts providing the needed cover. The processions were moving through Kohati Bazaar and Qissa Khwani towards Jehangirpura, Kochi Bazar and Mohallah Khudad.

Politicians were unanimous that Ashura is one of the occasions that provide an opportunity not only to all the Muslims but every supporter of human dignity in joining hands and reaffirm that commitment to the cause of righteousness.

More than 12,000 security forces including police, ATF, CTD, Levies forces, Frontier Constabulary and Frontier Corps (FC) provided security to procession of Muharram-ul Haram.

Various markets and shops would remain close for mourning processions of Youm-e-Ashura. About 232 check posts have been set up at different places including sensitive areas to ensure strict checking in order to control any untoward situation. The mourning processions have also been monitored through CCTV and aerial cameras in the city. A control rooms has also been set up to scrutinize security of Youm-e-Ashura.

The provincial government has made foolproof security measures in most sensitive districts of DIKhan, Hangu, Kohat, Mansehra, Kuram Agency's city of Parachinar and Aurakzai tribal district for peaceful observance of Asura Muharram.

Provincial Advisor for Communication Ajmal Wazir visited the central monitoring cell set up for Muharram here at Kohati Gate.

Expressing satisfaction over the steps taken by security agencies. He also directed that all possible measures be taken to ensure law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and duty staff should stay alert during processions and congregations of Muharram.

Meanwhile DIG Kohat region Tayab Hafeez Cheema said that all processions of mourners will end till night in four districts. He said all mourning procession from Kohat till Hangu and Kurram agency were carried out in a peacefully manner.

Likewise other parts of the province, the 10th day of Muharram has also been observed at newly merged districts of erstwhile FATA including Bajaur, Khyber, Mohmand, South Waziristan, North Waziristan and Aurakzai.

The administration has deployed hundreds of security personnel across the newly merged districts while snap checking of vehicles on entry and exit points have also been carried out. The entire tribal sects fully cooperated with the security agencies during observance of Ashura e Muharram.

District police Abbottabad provided foolproof security to processions of 10th Muharram where District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Abbass Majeed Khan was also present to monitor the security arrangements.

All police officers remained in contact with the Fire Brigade, Hospital, Rescue 1122 and Wapda to tackle any challenge during the duty. Moreover Close Circuit Television Cameras (CCTV) was also installed on the routes of Muharram procession and would be monitor at the Command and Control Center Cantt.

The main procession came out from Diggi Mohallah Imam Bargah and passing through its route has been culminated at the same place while the main bazar Abbottabad was completely sealed during the procession.