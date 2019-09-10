UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youm-e-Ashur Observes With Religious Reverence Across Province

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 06:10 PM

Youm-e-Ashur observes with religious reverence across province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Tuesday observed 'Ashura' the 10th Muharram with religious reverence to commemorate the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) along with his 72 campainons in Karbla.

Mourning processions were carried out in connection with 10th Muharram-ul Haram across the province including Peshawar amid tight security following Majalis attended by hundreds of people.

In provincial metropolis, the main procession was kept joining by mourners from across the city till mid day. The participants were witnessed moving in disciplined manner with boy scouts providing the needed cover. The processions were moving through Kohati Bazaar and Qissa Khwani towards Jehangirpura, Kochi Bazar and Mohallah Khudad.

Politicians were unanimous that Ashura is one of the occasions that provide an opportunity not only to all the Muslims but every supporter of human dignity in joining hands and reaffirm that commitment to the cause of righteousness.

More than 12,000 security forces including police, ATF, CTD, Levies forces, Frontier Constabulary and Frontier Corps (FC) provided security to procession of Muharram-ul Haram.

Various markets and shops would remain close for mourning processions of Youm-e-Ashura. About 232 check posts have been set up at different places including sensitive areas to ensure strict checking in order to control any untoward situation. The mourning processions have also been monitored through CCTV and aerial cameras in the city. A control rooms has also been set up to scrutinize security of Youm-e-Ashura.

The provincial government has made foolproof security measures in most sensitive districts of DIKhan, Hangu, Kohat, Mansehra, Kuram Agency's city of Parachinar and Aurakzai tribal district for peaceful observance of Asura Muharram.

Provincial Advisor for Communication Ajmal Wazir visited the central monitoring cell set up for Muharram here at Kohati Gate.

Expressing satisfaction over the steps taken by security agencies. He also directed that all possible measures be taken to ensure law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and duty staff should stay alert during processions and congregations of Muharram.

Meanwhile DIG Kohat region Tayab Hafeez Cheema said that all processions of mourners will end till night in four districts. He said all mourning procession from Kohat till Hangu and Kurram agency were carried out in a peacefully manner.

Likewise other parts of the province, the 10th day of Muharram has also been observed at newly merged districts of erstwhile FATA including Bajaur, Khyber, Mohmand, South Waziristan, North Waziristan and Aurakzai.

The administration has deployed hundreds of security personnel across the newly merged districts while snap checking of vehicles on entry and exit points have also been carried out. The entire tribal sects fully cooperated with the security agencies during observance of Ashura e Muharram.

District police Abbottabad provided foolproof security to processions of 10th Muharram where District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Abbass Majeed Khan was also present to monitor the security arrangements.

All police officers remained in contact with the Fire Brigade, Hospital, Rescue 1122 and Wapda to tackle any challenge during the duty. Moreover Close Circuit Television Cameras (CCTV) was also installed on the routes of Muharram procession and would be monitor at the Command and Control Center Cantt.

The main procession came out from Diggi Mohallah Imam Bargah and passing through its route has been culminated at the same place while the main bazar Abbottabad was completely sealed during the procession.

Related Topics

Peshawar North Waziristan South Waziristan Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police FATA Abbottabad Law And Order Vehicles Alert Hangu Kochi Parachinar Mansehra Kohat Same Rescue 1122 Market Muslim TV All From Government Muharram

Recent Stories

VAT claims processed only via Federal Tax Authorit ..

2 hours ago

WAM Feature: Abu Dhabi Children&#039;s Library, a ..

3 hours ago

Improving Open Data access in UAE is key to startu ..

3 hours ago

Foreign Ministry receives Norwegian Ambassador&#03 ..

3 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: Estonian President says her country and ..

3 hours ago

Coalition downs Saudi-bound Houthi drone

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.