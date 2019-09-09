UrduPoint.com
Youm-e-Ashur Revives Spirit Of Supreme Sacrifices: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the great battle between the good and evil at Karbala reminded the Muslims that they should be ready to offer all kinds of sacrifices for the promotion of high values and principles of Islam.

In a message on Youm-e-Ashur, 10th of Muharram ul Haram, 1441 AH, the prime minister said this day, revived the unprecedented and supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of our Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

Though Youm e Ashur had the significance due to various religious aspects, but it assumed greater importance due to the supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), he added.

The prime minister said such spirit of sacrifice had also strengthened Muslims' faith and beliefs and pursuit of the qualities based upon truthfulness and principles.

He observed that sacrificing lives of near and dear ones in the path of Allah Almighty and for islam would entail real success.

He said the event had been the fountain head of supreme sacrifices and such an unparallel precedent could not be matched in the human history.

The prime minister said the life of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) gave a message that all the ordeals in the path of righteousness should be tolerated in a broad manner and even one should be ready to lay down one's life to the satisfaction of the Creator.

Laden with such passion, one could make significant achievement in the world and for the motherland, he added.

The prime minister on the occasion also paid tribute to the sacrifices of Kashmiri people who had been struggling against the Indian imperialism in the Occupied Kashmir. They had kept alive the Sunnah of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and made the Occupied Kashmir another great example of battle between the good and evil, he added.

The prime minister appealed to the nation to observe the Youm e Ashur with religious respect and devotion in line with the Islamic teachings and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.

