Youm-e-Ashur To Be Observed In AJK On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 09:04 PM

In AJK, Youm-e-Ashur will be observed on Aug 19, the sanctified day of the global history and a unique icon of the supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions for the cause of Islam

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) : In AJK, Youm-e-Ashur will be observed on Aug 19, the sanctified day of the global history and a unique icon of the supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions for the cause of islam.

AJK government has announced gazetted holidays on 9th and 10th Muharram ul Haraam (Wednesday and Thursday) with due religious solemnity and reverence, the supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions for the righteousness and truth.

The significant day will, Inshah Allah, dawn with special prayers by the faithful at all mosques and Imambargahs with Namaz-e-Fajr in all ten districts of AJK.

Processions of Alam and Zul'jinnah will be taken out from Imambargahs which, after passing through the already-determined traditional routes, will culminate at their fixed spots.

A number of social and political organizations will establish stalls n' sabeels of juices and sweet water on the processions.

Re-calling the martyrdom of Hazarat Imam Hussain (AS), Ulema and Zakerin during the course of the procession will deliver speeches highlighting the great essence of the day.

As usual, it will be an unparalleled manifestation of complete unity, cohesion and brotherhood as a result of which absolute will be evident ever since the first days of Muharram-ul-Haram.

