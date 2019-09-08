Youm-e-Ashur to be observed with due religious solemnity, reverence

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) : Sep 08 (APP):In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, all is set to observe Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram-ul-haram on Tuesday – Sept. 10, the sanctified day of the global history and a unique icon of the supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions for the cause of Islam. The AJK government has announced gazetted holidays on the eve of observance of 9th and 10th Muharram ul Haraam (Monday and Tuesday) to mark, with due religious solemnity and reverence, the supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions for the righteousness and truth.

The significant day will, Insha Allah, dawn with special prayers by the faithful at all Mosques and Imambargahs with Namaz-e-Fajr in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir. Processions of Alam and Zul'jinnah would be taken out from Imambargahs which, after passing through the already-determined traditional routes, would culminate at their fixed spots.

A number of social and political organizations as well as individuals will establish stalls n' sabeels of juices and sweet water on the processions' route to facilitate the faithful in each n' every nook n' corner of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Re-calling the martyrdom of Hazarat Imam Hussain (AS), Ulema and Zakerin during the course of the procession will deliver special speeches highlighting the great essence of the day.

The event of Karbala inspires us to uphold the glory of islam coupled with the renewed pledge and resolve that we should not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the lofty ideals of Islam.

Though the 10th of Muharram, the Ashura, is very important for diverse reasons, nevertheless, it gains special impact as Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)'s martyrdom and the event of Karbala also took place on this day.