UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youm-e-Ashur To Be Observed With Due Religious Solemnity, Reverence

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 07:10 PM

Youm-e-Ashur to be observed with due religious solemnity, reverence

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) : Sep 08 (APP):In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, all is set to observe Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram-ul-haram on Tuesday – Sept. 10, the sanctified day of the global history and a unique icon of the supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions for the cause of Islam. The AJK government has announced gazetted holidays on the eve of observance of 9th and 10th Muharram ul Haraam (Monday and Tuesday) to mark, with due religious solemnity and reverence, the supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions for the righteousness and truth.

The significant day will, Insha Allah, dawn with special prayers by the faithful at all Mosques and Imambargahs with Namaz-e-Fajr in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir. Processions of Alam and Zul'jinnah would be taken out from Imambargahs which, after passing through the already-determined traditional routes, would culminate at their fixed spots.

A number of social and political organizations as well as individuals will establish stalls n' sabeels of juices and sweet water on the processions' route to facilitate the faithful in each n' every nook n' corner of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Re-calling the martyrdom of Hazarat Imam Hussain (AS), Ulema and Zakerin during the course of the procession will deliver special speeches highlighting the great essence of the day.

The event of Karbala inspires us to uphold the glory of islam coupled with the renewed pledge and resolve that we should not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the lofty ideals of Islam.

Though the 10th of Muharram, the Ashura, is very important for diverse reasons, nevertheless, it gains special impact as Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)'s martyrdom and the event of Karbala also took place on this day.

Related Topics

Water Holidays Jammu Karbala Azad Jammu And Kashmir Event All From Government Muharram

Recent Stories

Kazakh Ambassador proud of UAE&#039;s mission to I ..

26 minutes ago

SCI spends AED2.5 billion on charitable projects

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi continues success in organising internat ..

41 minutes ago

Empower completes 80% of worldâ€™s first unmanned ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives letter from Kyrgyzstan ..

1 hour ago

Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Championship highli ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.