'Youm-e-Ashura Emphasizes Timeless Beacon Of Guidance In Sacrifice Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)'

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi said Youm-e-Ashura reminds the great sacrifice made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), in the battle of Karbala to uphold the values of faith and sanctity.

In a message on the eve of 10th Muharram-ul-Harram, they said the profound sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) provides guidance in every aspect of life and by embracing the principles laid down by Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), the society can effectively address the prevailing issues.

The chairman and deputy chairman emphasized that the event of Karbala teaches the essence of selflessness, patience, and perseverance, for which no sacrifice is too great. It is the same path chosen by Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to stand firm for the cause of truth, they added.

They said, "Today is a day of reflection on the profound thoughts and actions of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and the unwavering commitment of Imam Hussain (RA), his family and companions, who immortalized this day in the annals of Islamic history by attaining martyrdom in Karbala.

Imam Hussain (RA) possessed the highest virtues, such as the fear of Allah Almighty, generosity, abstinence and courage and through his martyrdom, he set a shining example for all those on the path of righteousness throughout history."The chairman and deputy chairman further expressed that the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is a timeless beacon of guidance for all those who strive to walk the path of righteousness. It leaves no doubt that his great sacrifice serves as an eternal source of guidance in all spheres of life, they maintained.

They prayed for Allah's blessings upon Pakistan, wishing for peace, progress and prosperity, and urged everyone to embrace the real message of Youm-e-Ashura, which is rooted in the spirit of sacrifice.

