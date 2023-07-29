Youm-e-Ashura emphasizes to abide by steadfastness against oppression: Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KP) Haji Ghulam Ali Saturday said that Youm-e-Ashura reminded us of the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions that were a beacon of light for the whole Muslim Ummah.

In a message issued in connection with the 10th Muharram-ul-Haram, KP Governor paid glowing tribute to the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), and said that sacrifices in Karbala to uphold the values of truth and faith would always be remembered.

He said, "Youm-e-Ashura teaches us the lesson that we shall not submit to oppression and remain adhered to truth and patience for a noble cause.

" Haji Ghulam Ali said, "Karbala is an example that gives us the lesson to remain steadfast in difficult times and extend commitment to those who are vulnerable and innocent." He said, "Youm-e-Ashura is proof of the fact that sacrifices offered for a noble cause always serve as a beacon of light for the coming generation." We should always prepare to abide by the golden principles of islam and oppose the tyranny for survival of truth, KP Governor said.

He said that Muslim Ummah should understand the philosophy behind Youm-e-Ashura and mold lives keeping in view sacrifices offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) on 10th Muharram-ul-Haram.