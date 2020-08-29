UrduPoint.com
Youm E Ashura Imparts Lesson Of Sacrifice: Speaker National Assembly

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 08:53 PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri in their separate messages to the nation on Yaum-e-Ashura, said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions (RA) were the noblest models in preaching and practicing the Qur'anic philosophy of patience, sacrifice and martyrdom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri in their separate messages to the nation on Yaum-e-Ashura, said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions (RA) were the noblest models in preaching and practicing the Qur'anic philosophy of patience, sacrifice and martyrdom.

Their unflinching faith in Almighty Allah and the Day of Judgment, exemplary devotion, dauntless courage, and unfailing patience in the way of Almighty Allah was a unique exhibition of the spirit of patience and martyrdom described in the Holy Quran.

On this occasion, the speaker said that the incident of Karbala reminded us of the great sacrifices of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for the sake of truth and justice. He said that Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions were a timeless example of Qur'anic teachings, tolerance, sacrifice and passion for martyrdom.

The speaker said that it was our collective responsibility to stand firm in the face of the tyrannical forces which were spreading chaos in the society to achieve their nefarious aims.

He said that the best way to pay tributes to the martyrs of Karbala was to make commitment on this day to work and devote oneself for the development and strength of the country.

"We have to forget our trivial differences and adopt the teachings of islam and promote peace, security and brotherhood," he said.

The speaker termed the Ashura sacrifice as a great sacrifice against falsehood and said that it would be a beacon of light for whole humanity.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said that on the day of Ashura, the battle was fought between the forces of truth and falsehood, which would continue to impart Muslims a lesson of sustained struggle against oppression.

He said that this was the path which the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) taught us to follow and his followers (RA) offered great sacrifices.

"Yaum-e-Ashoor reminds us the lesson of adherence to the truth, firmness of belief and being steadfast against tyranny, " he added.

