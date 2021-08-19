Youm-e-Ashura observed across the district

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th of Muharram was observed with reverence and solemnity across the district amid tight security.

As many as 87 small and big Zuljinnah processions were taken out in the district which passed through their traditional routes. About 77 Majaalis were also held in different parts of the district where Ulema and Zakireen highlighted the sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his family for the cause of islam at Karbala.

The processions were terminated at the main Imambargahs in Imam Sahib Chowk, Adda Pasruriyan and the other Zuljinnah processions coming from the different areas merged into main processions at Chowk Shaheedaan.

Thousands of mourners participated in the processions and express their grief by wailing and beating their chests.

The Zakirs, Naat Khwaans and other religious scholars also highlighted the significance of the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions who laid down their lives for supremacy of justice and righteousness. Water and milk Sabeels were also set up to quench the thirst of the mourners.

District administration successfully implemented the foolproof security arrangements, more than 2000 policemen were deputed to secure the Imambargahs and the routs of the Muharram processions.