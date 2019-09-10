UrduPoint.com
Youm-e-Ashura Observed Amid Tight Security

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 10:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Youm-e-Ashura was observed with solemnity and religious sanctity to pay tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for the supreme sacrifices rendered by them for the cause of truth, justice and righteousness.

Ulema and Zakireen highlighted the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.) and various aspects of Karbala tragedy.

The big and small Muharram processions were taken out amid stringent security measures and culminated after passing through their designated route.

'Ashura' processions from different localities, first gathered at the Ashiq Hussain Imambargah and after passing through traditional routes Naya Mohallah, Trunk Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Dingi Kohi, Purana Qila, Jamia Masjid Road, Murree Road, Shah Nazar Pull and culminated at Qadeemi Imambargah where mourners attended 'Sham-e-Ghariban'.

Sabeels (free drinks) of water and milk including 'langar' was arranged for the mourners.

Foolproof security arrangements were made and as many as 5500 policemen were deployed to guard the mourning processions on Youm-e-Ashura.

Army troops, Rangers, Punjab Constabulary armed policemen, volunteers, elite force and lady police were also deployed in Rawalpindi division.

The 'Rescue 1122' staffers and Civil Defence officials were also present on the occasion to provide necessary assistance to the mourners. Walkthrough gates were installed at the sites of 'majalis' and 'imambargahs' to maintain security.

Security officials were deployed on rooftops of nearby buildings and along roadsides to avoid any untoward incident. Hospitals remained alert to cope any untoward situation in the city.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Regional Police Officer RPO Muhammad Ihsan Tufail and City Police Officer Capt Retd) Muhammad Faisal Rana visited routes of the procession talking to a group of reportes he expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements on the occasion.

The City Traffic Police had made foolproof traffic plan to maintain traffic flow on roads on Youm e Ashura.

There was complete ban on parking of all kinds of vehicles or handcarts on the route of the Muharram procession, City Traffic Officer Muhammad Bin Ashraf said.

The district government Rawalpindi imposed ban on pillion riding on Muharram 9th and 10th.

