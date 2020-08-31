UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youm E Ashura Observed In Attock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 10:30 AM

Youm e Ashura observed in Attock

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 50 Youm-e-Ashur processions were taken out from different 'imambargah' of the district including the main procession which was taken out from Imambargah Hussainia.

All the processions after passing through designated routes culminated peacefully. The main procession culminated at Karbala Haleem Shah amid tight security.

DC Attock, DPO and SHOs supervised the processions. 'Sabeels' of water, milk and food stalls were setup by local people at different points for the mourners. A special mobile medical team from District Headquarters Hospital Attock and Rescue 1122 provided medical cover.

As many as 145 processions and 754 'majalis' were held peacefully at various parts of the district for which the police provided fool-proof security.

Related Topics

Police Water Mobile Karbala Attock Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 31 August 2020

20 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE consumer spending continues to grow for third ..

9 hours ago

Houthi’s bomb-laden drone toward Abha Airport de ..

9 hours ago

4 Humanity, world’s first Phase III COVID-19 ina ..

9 hours ago

Fund transfers between UAE&#039;s banks amount to ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.