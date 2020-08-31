Youm e Ashura observed in Attock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 50 Youm-e-Ashur processions were taken out from different 'imambargah' of the district including the main procession which was taken out from Imambargah Hussainia.

All the processions after passing through designated routes culminated peacefully. The main procession culminated at Karbala Haleem Shah amid tight security.

DC Attock, DPO and SHOs supervised the processions. 'Sabeels' of water, milk and food stalls were setup by local people at different points for the mourners. A special mobile medical team from District Headquarters Hospital Attock and Rescue 1122 provided medical cover.

As many as 145 processions and 754 'majalis' were held peacefully at various parts of the district for which the police provided fool-proof security.