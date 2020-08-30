Youm-e-Ashura observed in Balochistan with amid strict security

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th Muharram, observed with reverence and religious solemnity in major cities of Balochistan including the provincial capital, Sibi, Jaffarabad, Nasirabad, Sohbatpur, Mach, Khuzdar and Loralai on Sunday. Alam, Zuljinah, and Tazia processions were taken out in all major cities of the province.

The main Ashura procession was taken out in the provincial metropolis where Dastas of 62 Imambargahs reached Alamdar Road at morning and the procession departed towards its traditional routes including Alamdar Road, Mission Road, Mizan Chowk, Liaqat Bazaar, Prince Road, Mecongy Road, which will back to Alamdar Road by evening where the procession culminated in the city.

Razakars (volunteers) of Balochistan Shia Conference were also performing duties on entry points and searched bodies of participants in collaboration with personnel of law enforcement agencies.

Milo Shaheed NGO and Haidari Scouts set up free medical camps for mourners while volunteers of other Imambargahs established "Sabeels" at different places on routes of the procession where they served the mourners with water and tea.

Speaking on the occasion, scholars of Shia community and others called upon the Ummah to shun sectarianism, terrorism and conflicts which disintegrate the Ummah. They called for steps to prevent such conspiracies against the Ummah.

Meanwhile strict security arrangements were made on the eve of Ashura in the city.

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema told the media persons that about 10000 security forces including police, Levies Force and Frontier Corps personnel were deployed to maintain law and order and avert any untoward incident, while three battalions of Pakistan Army were remained standby for ensuring foolproof security in the area.

A total of 68 check posts have been set up on routes of 62 Imambargahs to ensure the security of faithful in the city.

Army Aviation helicopter hovered over the sky from early Sunday morning and made aerial surveillance of the traditional routes of the procession.

All shops, hotels, and houses located on traditional routes of the procession were sealed on Saturday to ensure safe passage of the procession.

All roads, side-lanes, and streets leading to the main routes of the procession had also been closed and sealed by parking trucks and erecting tents and barricades on their entry points to ensure prevention of entry of any irrelevant person or miscreant in the procession.

Over 50 CCTV cameras were already installed at different places on the main routes of Ashura procession and other sensitive places to keep constant vigil and monitor the procession in the city.

Mobile services have been suspended from early morning till 12 pm for security reasons on the occasion of 10th Muharram-ul Haram in Balochistan.

However, Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai along with Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan and other provincial ministers stressed upon people to flow in the footsteps of the martyrs of Karbala ad prepare themselves to face the new challenges created due to conspiracies of the Zionist force against Muslims during their separate massages issued here on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashura.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar inspected security measures of 10th Muharram procession on Saturday night to ensure security steps for mourners in the city.