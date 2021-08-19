Youm-e-Ashura observed in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :The mourning processions of Ashura-e-Muharram concluded on Thursday peacefully amid stringent security arrangements in the district.

As many as 155 mourning processions and 224 majalis were held in the district which were guarded by 3,000 police officials and personnel.

The main zuljinnah procession was taken out from Block No 23 which concluded at Imambargah Block No 7 after passing through the designated routes.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha and District Police Officer supervised the processions.

'Sabeels' of water, milk and food stalls were setup by local people at different points.

A special mobile team from District Headquarters Hospital Sargodha and Rescue-1122 providedmedical cover to the mourners.