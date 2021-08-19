UrduPoint.com

Youm-e-Ashura Observed In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

Youm-e-Ashura observed in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :The mourning processions of Ashura-e-Muharram concluded on Thursday peacefully amid stringent security arrangements in the district.

As many as 155 mourning processions and 224 majalis were held in the district which were guarded by 3,000 police officials and personnel.

The main zuljinnah procession was taken out from Block No 23 which concluded at Imambargah Block No 7 after passing through the designated routes.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha and District Police Officer supervised the processions.

'Sabeels' of water, milk and food stalls were setup by local people at different points.

A special mobile team from District Headquarters Hospital Sargodha and Rescue-1122 providedmedical cover to the mourners.

Related Topics

Police Water Mobile Sargodha From

Recent Stories

UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Za ..

UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Zaki Nusseibeh

24 minutes ago
 59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

54 minutes ago
 World Government Summit: Building resilience of ci ..

World Government Summit: Building resilience of cities develops their readiness ..

1 hour ago
 Human costs of climate change surpass wars, confli ..

Human costs of climate change surpass wars, conflicts: TBHF Director

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with booby-trapped drone

2 hours ago
 DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.