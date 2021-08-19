Youm-e-Ashura observed nationwide amid tight security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Youm-e-Ashur, 10th of Muharram, was observed on Thursday across the country amid strict security arrangements to commemorate the supreme sacrifices offered by the grandson of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions, during the battle of Karbala.

Thousands of mourners, including ladies and children wearing black dresses participated in countrywide hundreds of Ashura processions for ceremonial mourning that involves the ritualistic 'Mourning' or beating of chests, self-flagellation to reflect the grief over the violent martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

A number of devotees carrying 'Tazias' and 'Alams' were reciting soul-stirring elegies and hymns, dedicated to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his family. 'Zuljinnah' was the major attraction of the mourning processions and everybody wanted to touch it.

Strict security measures and some road closures were also in place to avoid any untoward incident. Law enforcers, including Police, Rangers, FC and others provided foolproof security to mourners.

Mobile phone services were partially suspended as a security measure in different cities. Medical camps, Sabeels and stalls were also arranged to provide assistance to the participants.

Ulema and Zahireen highlighted the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and various aspects of Karbala tragedy during the processions.

In his Youm-e-Ashura message, President Dr Arif Alvi has said the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is a symbol of determination and perseverance and urged the nation to rise above hatred, malice and sectarianism in line with his teachings.

"We have to prepare ourselves for all kinds of sacrifices by becoming a metaphor of determination and stability for our religion, nation and country," the president said.

President Alvi said following such pathway leads to the success in the world and the hereafter.

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the countrymen to pay tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) by supporting the truth and justice, besides thwarting every wicked tactic of the falsehood.

The Prime Minister, in his message to the nation on Yaum-e-Ashur, said through his practice, Iman Hussain (RA) had proved that one should always side with the truth and never hesitate to sacrifice his life for the cause.

He said Imam Hussain (RA), along with his companions were martyred after they refused to accept the aggression of Yazid.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family and the fondest followers for protecting the honour of the beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), was a beacon of light for the whole world.

In Rawalpindi, six main processions of Zuljanah, Alam and Tazia were taken out on Ashura from different areas of the city.

All processions were culminated at Imambargah Qadimi after passing through traditional routes. Sham-e-Ghariban Majlis was held at Imambargah Qadeemi.

The first procession of 10th Muharram was taken out from sector F-11/3, Street 37, House No. 366 at 1:00 p.m. and culminated at Darbar Sakhi Shah Muzammil Bheka Syedan after passing through its route.

The main procession in Karachi had been taken out from Nishtar Park Karachi.

Its route was Guru Mandar, M.A Jinnah Road, Sadar Dawakhana, Empress Market, regal Chowk, Tibet Center where Nimaze-e-Zohrain was offered at 1:30pm and then the procession continued to move towards Denso Hall, Bolton Market, Plastic Market and Terminated at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah at 6 pm.

In Quetta, the main Ashura procession was carried out in the provincial metropolis where Dastas of over 62 Imambargahs reached Alamdar Road at morning and the procession departed towards its designed traditional routes including Alamdar Road, Mission Road, Mizan Chowk, Liaqat Bazaar, Prince Road, Mecongy Road and the processions culminated at Mominabad Imambaragah in the evening.

In Lahore, main Shabih-e-Zuljinah procession was taken out from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi Gate of Old Walled City culminated at Karbala Gaamay Shah after marching traditional route, where Sham-e-Ghareeban was being held.

As many as 12 mourning processions were held in Peshawar which included Imambargah Agha Rizvi Cherikobaan, Alamdar Qissa Khwani, Akhund Nobajori, Alam Shah Kochi Bazar, Khan Sab Marvi Haa, Purawali Jafria Street, Mirza Qasim Mohallah Jangi, Tehkhana Mohallah Gul Badshah Gee, Haider Shah Jehangir pura and Mustafa Shah Mohallah Khudadad.

All the processions including the main Zuljinah procession after passing through traditional routes were culminated peacefully in their respective Imambargahs.

Similar processions were also taken out in Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Hangu, Lakki Marwat,Kurram, and Dera Ismael Khan.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Tazia, Alam and Zuljinnah processions were brought out from central Imambargahs in all major cities and towns across the State including in the capital city of Muzaffarabad besides Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Bhimber, Sudhanoti, Haveili, Rawalakot, Hattiyan and Neelam valley districts which culminated at their stipulated religious sites - Imambargahs after passing through their traditional routes, terminated at the main imambargahs this evening.

All the Ashura processions taken out in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) were culminated peacefully after passing through the traditional routes amid tight security arrangements.

The mourning processions were also held in Rajanpur, Narowal, Nawabshah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Lodhran, Tando Muhammad Khan , Abbottabad, Mian Channu, Rohri,etc and concluded at respective Imambargahs after marching through traditional routes.