Youm-e-Ashura Processions Peacefully Conclude In Tank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Youm-e-Ashura processions peacefully conclude in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :All the mourning processions in connection with 10th of Muharram ended peacefully after passing through traditional routes amid tight security in district Tank on Saturday. The processions concluded in four sectors including Garah Baloch, Tank City, Ranwal and Sector Nourang.

There was a complete ban on pillion riding from 8th Muharram to 10th Muharram as part of security measures to ensure peaceful observance of Youm-e-Ashura.

Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shoaib, District Police Officer Waqar Ahmed, Sector Commander and Pak Army officers also visited Sector Garah Baloch and personally supervised all the arrangements.

The Health Department, Local Government Department, Revenue Field Staff, Rescue 1122 teams and security agencies had made effective arrangements to ensure peaceful observance of Youm-e-Ashura in all the four sectors.

Apart from this, all Sector Incharges and Assistant Commissioners were present till the culmination of the processions.

