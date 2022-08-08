Youm-e-Ashura to be observed in AJK with due religious solemnity

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 08 (APP) ::All is set to be observed Youm-e-Ashura- the 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram, on Tuesday (August 9), across the Azad Jammu and Kashmir state with due religious solemnity and reverence.

This is the most sanctified day of the Islamic history and a unique icon of the supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions for the cause saving the religion of islam.

This day reminds us the unwavering resolve of pious family of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his nephew Imam Hussain (RA) as to how to fight against all types of tyrannical forces for the sake of rightness and justice.

Youm e Ashura will dawn with special prayers by the faithful at all mosques and Imambargahs in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir. Processions of Alam and Zul'jinnah will be taken out from Imambargahs which, after passing through the already-determined traditional routes, will culminate at their fixed spots.

A number of social and political organizations as well as individuals will set up sabeel(water) stalls on the processions' route to facilitate the faithful in each and every corner of the state.

Re-calling the martyrdom of Hazarat Imam Hussain (AS), Ulema and Zakerin during the course of the procession will deliver special speeches highlighting the great sacrifices of the Imam Hussain (RA) and essence of the day.

Though the 10th of Muharram, the Ashura, is very important for diverse reasons, nevertheless, it gains special impact as Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)'s martyrdom and the event of Karbala also took place on this day.

Like other parts of AJK, in the lake district of Mirpur, the local administration have made all necessary arrangements to ensure maintaining of traditional peace and order during the course of the main Zuljinnah and Tazia procession in Mirpur city, to be taken out from central Imambargah Sa'adat colony on 10th of Muharram ul Haraam on Tuesday, official sources said.

Exceptional security has been intensified across the district through the deployment of contingents of police which will remain alert till the time of reaching of the Zul'jinnah procession at its set destination, SSP Mirpur Raja Irfan Salim told APP.