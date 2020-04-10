Youm-e-Dua was observed across the country on Friday on the appeal of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) besides offering special prayers for the people who died due to coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Youm-e-Dua was observed across the country on Friday on the appeal of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) besides offering special prayers for the people who died due to coronavirus.

Ulema, Religious Scholars and people prayed the Almighty forgive the sins of the deceased people and pardon their sins and rid the mankind from deadly coronavirus.

Ulema stressed taking precautionary measures and cooperating with the government by restricting their movements and making lockdown a success, said a press release issued here.

People should stay inside home and offer special prayers and seek pardon from sins and get rid of deadly virus. A vast majority was daily wagers were suffering from hunger due to lockdown and we all should help the needy and unemployed persons, the ulema observed. The pandemic is from the Almighty and He is the sole power to rid the country from this menace.

PUC was not only helping the prayer leaders, Moazan and teachers of seminaries and also distributing food packs among the deserving persons. Ulema urged philanthropists to help the needy in this hour of trial.

They expressed their concern over the fast spread of corona virus cases in the country and urged the people to be serious in fighting this deadly virus.

Ulema said over 100,000 people have lost their lives due to this pandemic. They expressed their concern over the fast increase in cases of coronavirus in PakistanChairman PUC Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Asaid ur Rehman Saeed, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddique, Maulana Zubair Abid, Maulana Abdul Hakeem Athar and ulema spoke on the occasion in their respective areas.