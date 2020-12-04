Youm-e-Dua observed across the country

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Youm-e-Dua was observed across the country on Friday - specifically implored the Almighty to save and protect the mankind from second wave of Coronavirus by ending this pandemic.

The appeal for observing Youm-e-Dua was made by President Arif Alvi and Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri the other day.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri led Juma prayers at Parliament House's mosque. Special due was offered after Juma prayers for saving the nation from deadly virus.

He urged nation to take precautionary measures as the combination of prayers, precautionary measures could help preventing the people from Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ulema and religious scholars in Friday prayers offered special prayers for saving the mankind from deadly virus. Ulema in their Juma sermons appealed politicians to stop mass gatherings and public meetings to check the dangers of deadly virus' spread.

Mufti Gulzar Naeemi, of Jamia Naeemai in a statement urged Ulema and Mashaikh to play effective role in saving themselves as well as people from Covid-19.

He urged elderly and ill patients to offer prayers at home and not to come to mosques for offering prayers.

He appealed to the masses to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures to check surge of the pandemic.