Youm-e-Dua observed to get rid off country from coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Youm-e-Dua (day of prayers) was observed across the country on the appeal of Pakistan Sunni Tehreek on Friday to get rid off the mankind from coronavirus.

In Friday prayers,Ulema beseeched the Almighty to forgive their sins and rid the mankind from devastations of the deadly virus, said a press release.

Leadership of Pakistan Sunni Tehreek including Divisional President Sunni Tehreek Allama Tahir Iqbal Chishti and others urged the government to take stern action against the profiteers.

They paid tribute to the doctors, nurses and paramedics for extending medical assistance to coronavirus victims and asked the Government to announce posthumous award to Dr Usama, who sacrificed his life while servering the patients of coronavirus.

They also urged the people to strictly obey the governments' lockdown orders and not to forget extending their help to the deserving.