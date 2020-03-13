Youm-e-Dua observes in northern Sindh for eradication of coronavirus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Youm-e-Dua was observed in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur and other districts of northern Sindh on Friday for eradication of coronavirus from the country.

Special prayers were offered in small and major mosques, grounds and public places in the different areas in Sukkur besides, all district and tehsil headquarters, small and major towns and villages of Northern Sindh.

Ulema and religious scholars educated public in Friday congregations. They said coronavirus has turned into a pandemic and being Muslims, 'We should seek guidance from Quran-o-Sunnah to cope with virus'.