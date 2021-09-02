Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday appealed Ulema, prayer leaders and other segments of society to observe Youm-e-Dua on Friday for paying tributes to the deceased Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday appealed Ulema, prayer leaders and other segments of society to observe Youm-e-Dua on Friday for paying tributes to the deceased Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gilani.

In a joint statement, Tahir Ashrafi and others expressed their condolences over the demise of Ali Gilani. They asked prayer leaders to pray for the departed soul of Gilani in Friday prayers, express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and highlight Gilani's services in their respective Friday sermons.