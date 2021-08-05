Youm-e-Estehsal Kashmir observed in Jamshoro, Matiari districts

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Youm-e-Estehsal Kashmir was also observed in Jamshoro and Matiari districts on Thursday to condemn Indian atrocities against innocent people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Matiari Abul Ala Bhatti alongwith other offices of district administration participated in a ceremony organized to mark the second anniversary of India's inhuman military siege of IIOJ&K.

The day was observed amid strict implementation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures and one minute silence was observed.

The participants of the ceremony chanted slogans against Indian human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

They called upon the world community and the United Nations to take notice of two years of continuous siege of the people of IIOJK and Kashmir dispute must be resolved as per UN Resolutions and the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

Thardeep, a social organization, has organized a Youm-e-Estehsal Kashmir rally in Jamshoro district to mark the second anniversary of India's continuous inhuman military siege of the people of occupied territory.

The district Manager Thardeep Nasreen Khan, project Manager Ali Muhammad and others led the rally from Judicial Complex to press club and condemned Indian brutalities against people of IIOJK.

A large number of government employees including DSP Jamshoro Ghulam Shabir Sarki also participated in the rally and slogans of "Kashmir Banega Pakistan '' and "go Modi go" were chanted.

They called upon the world community to play a role in liberating Kashmir from Indian subjugation.