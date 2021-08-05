UrduPoint.com

'Youm-e-Estehsal' Observed In Hangu

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 09:30 PM

Like other parts of the country, 'Youm-e-Estehsal' Kashmir was also observed in district Hangu on Thursday to condemn Indian atrocities against innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

In this connection a rally was organized by the district administration amid strict implementation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures.

The rally was led by the Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram and also participated by officials of district administration, journalists, minorities, Hangu Youth Assembly and students. The participants of the rally marked the second anniversary of India's inhuman military siege of IIOJK.

They were holding flags of Pakistan, Kashmir along with banners and placards chanted slogans against inhuman attitude of Indian government with the people of the held valley.

They urged United Nations to play its role in deciding Kashmir dispute as per the wishes of the people of the valley.

Speaking on the occasion, minorities representatives Hari Dayal Sindhu and Farid Singh said the people and the Government of Pakistan always stood with Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination and occupied territory would soon become free from Indian subjugation.

