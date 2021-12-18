UrduPoint.com

"Youm-e-Ghamkusaar Sufi Mela" Held At The Arts Council Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 05:05 PM

Folk singers and dancers set the ambiance with their energetic performances

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th December, 2021) The colorful festival commenced with "Qalandari Dhamaal" of folk artists. To highlight the culture of Sindh, Female artists of faqeer manthar's group played sitar on Shah Latif's waai in the festival.

folk performers including Marvel Group, Khushbu Ansari, Shafqat Ali, Amber Ansari, and Rameez Taj performed and gained praised of the audience. A large number of people attended the festival held at the Arts Council.

