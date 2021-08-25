Youm-e-Haya to be observed on Friday: Ashrafi

Youm-e-Haya (Chastity Day) would be observed across the country on upcoming Friday to educate men and women about their socio-religious obligations towards each other, Special Representative to the Prime Minister Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Youm-e-Haya (Chastity Day) would be observed across the country on upcoming Friday to educate men and women about their socio-religious obligations towards each other, Special Representative to the Prime Minister Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Wednesday.

Addressing a news conference, he said in Friday sermons the prayer leaders would educate people about the consequences of harassment and other inappropriate acts in the light of the teachings of Islamic Sharia.

He called for speedy trial and punishment in public of those who indulged in heinous crimes and immoral activities. Obscenity and nudity were completely prohibited in islam. Ashrafi stressed the need of taking immediate steps to eradicate obscenity and nudity, besides awarding exemplary punishments to keep check on heinous crimes.

Referring to recent incidents of child abuse in a seminary of Rawalpindi, he said, whether a crime was committed in a seminary or mosque, in a college or university and any other place, it was a crime and the culprit must be punished and taken to the task.

He urged working journalists to come forward and support government in curbing fake news, which could severely damage a person's reputation and integrity.

Commenting on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, he said Pakistan wanted peace in the neighboring country and welcomed Taliban's statement of not allowing use of its territory against any other country.

He extended gratitude to all stake holders including Ulema, district administrations, provincial authorities, police, and others for coordinating to ensure law and order during Muharram-ul-Haram.