UrduPoint.com

Youm-e-Haya To Be Observed On Friday: Ashrafi

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 08:09 PM

Youm-e-Haya to be observed on Friday: Ashrafi

Youm-e-Haya (Chastity Day) would be observed across the country on upcoming Friday to educate men and women about their socio-religious obligations towards each other, Special Representative to the Prime Minister Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Youm-e-Haya (Chastity Day) would be observed across the country on upcoming Friday to educate men and women about their socio-religious obligations towards each other, Special Representative to the Prime Minister Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Wednesday.

Addressing a news conference, he said in Friday sermons the prayer leaders would educate people about the consequences of harassment and other inappropriate acts in the light of the teachings of Islamic Sharia.

He called for speedy trial and punishment in public of those who indulged in heinous crimes and immoral activities. Obscenity and nudity were completely prohibited in islam. Ashrafi stressed the need of taking immediate steps to eradicate obscenity and nudity, besides awarding exemplary punishments to keep check on heinous crimes.

Referring to recent incidents of child abuse in a seminary of Rawalpindi, he said, whether a crime was committed in a seminary or mosque, in a college or university and any other place, it was a crime and the culprit must be punished and taken to the task.

He urged working journalists to come forward and support government in curbing fake news, which could severely damage a person's reputation and integrity.

Commenting on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, he said Pakistan wanted peace in the neighboring country and welcomed Taliban's statement of not allowing use of its territory against any other country.

He extended gratitude to all stake holders including Ulema, district administrations, provincial authorities, police, and others for coordinating to ensure law and order during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Prime Minister Police Law And Order Rawalpindi Women Prayer Mosque All Government

Recent Stories

Leather Garments exports witness record 14.02 pc i ..

Leather Garments exports witness record 14.02 pc increase

2 minutes ago
 KP EC reviews arrangements for Cantonment board po ..

KP EC reviews arrangements for Cantonment board polls schedule for Sep 12

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister briefed about performance of CM Com ..

Prime Minister briefed about performance of CM Complaint Cell

2 minutes ago
 US Evacuated 88,000 People From Afghanistan Since ..

US Evacuated 88,000 People From Afghanistan Since August 14 - Pentagon

2 minutes ago
 Mark Stroh assumes role as US consul general in Ka ..

Mark Stroh assumes role as US consul general in Karachi

5 minutes ago
 World community should respect will, choice of Afg ..

World community should respect will, choice of Afghan people: Top Chinese diplom ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.