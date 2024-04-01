Open Menu

Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) Being Observed With Reverence Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 01, 2024 | 12:22 PM

Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today

The processions and gatherings are being organized to honor Hazrat Ali (RA) amid tight security arrangements.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2024) Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (RA), commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA), is being observed nationwide with fervor and reverence.

The pocessions and gatherings are being organized to honor Hazrat Ali (RA), with the main procession starting from Mubarak Haveli in Lahore's historic Mochi Gate area and concluding at Karbala Gamay Shah during Iftar.

To ensure safety, thorough security measures have been implemented, including the closure of key gates, deployment of personnel, installation of surveillance cameras, and establishment of walk-through gates along the route. Namaz-e-Zuhrain will be offered at Rang Mahal Chowk during the procession.

Authorities have advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to the Walled City area, with stringent security checks in place for procession participants. Similar arrangements are in place in Multan and Karachi, where multiple processions and gatherings are scheduled.

In Karachi, the main procession from Nishtar Park will be closely monitored by security forces, with snipers deployed on high-rise buildings along the route and strict control over adjacent areas. The procession will conclude at Hussainiya Iranain.

Overall, robust security measures have been enacted nationwide to ensure a peaceful observance of Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (RA).

