Youm E Hurmat E Masjid-e-Nabvi (PBUH) To Be Observed On 6: Ashrafi

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2022 | 10:16 PM

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Monday that violation of sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi (Peace Be Upon Him) was committed in the premises of the holy mosque

Talking to the media here, he said all Muslims should condemn this shameful act, adding that in politics people had difference of opinion but committing such action was strongly condenmable.

He said the incident was pre-planned and this unfortunate incident was not acceptable at all.

Ashrafi said that Saudi government was taking action as per its law and footage of the incident was available, adding that it was wrong impression that no legal action had been taken in Saudi Arabia.

He said that interior ministries of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were in touch with each other, adding that he was also in touch with the interior ministry of Saudi Arabia.

He said the Pakistan Ulema Council, all religious and political parties in the country demanded to hold the responsible accountable as per law.

Ashrafi said that on May 6 (Friday) 'Youm e Hurmat e Masjid-e-Nabvi' (PBUH) and 'Youm e Haramain Sharifain' would be observed.

Ashrafi said ties with friendly countries would further strengthen and practical steps would betaken for progress and prosperity of the country.

He appealed the Pakistanis in Arab countries to abide by the laws where they were working.

