ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Youm-e-Istehsaal-e-Kashmir Day Resolution in the National Assembly tabled by the Federal Minister for SAFRON and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam rejected the unilateral revocation of the Kashmir's special status.

During the fourth meeting of the eighth session of the National Assembly here, the motion highlighted that the August 5th, 2019 unilateral revocation of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has been celebrated as Youm-e-Istehsaal-Kashmir Day every year and the House condoles with the innocent Kashmiris facing Indian oppression and state-sponsored terrorism in the occupied valley.

The resolution was adopted with consensus amid only opposition of MNA Mahmood Khan Achakzai of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party.

The National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution condemning the move to end the special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019 by the Modi regime.

The House has demanded that India must release Kashmiri political prisoners, provide humanitarian aid, stop the ongoing violations of human rights and sincerely implement the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council so that the Kashmiri people can determine their future through the democratic process of a fair and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations.

On the occasion, Minister Engineer Amir Muqam said that this resolution was to be brought in the House on Monday, but due to the death of a member of the Assembly, the proceedings of the House were adjourned without dealing with the agenda.

The resolution said Pakistan highlights the fact that the unilateral action taken by India on August 5, 2019 is being celebrated every year as Youm-e-Istehsaal or Exploitation Day, which is India's coercion on IIOJK to demonstrate hegemonic designs.

The resolution stated that this House expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir in their just struggle for the right to self-determination. "The Jammu and Kashmir conflict remains one of the unresolved and protracted conflicts still on the agenda of the United Nations. It has been said in the resolution that it should be kept in mind that the United Nations has passed several resolutions on the Kashmir dispute. The House reiterates its unwavering moral, political and diplomatic support to the struggle of the Kashmiri people for the right to self-determination and pays tribute to the courage and bravery of the Kashmiri people," he added.

The resolution further stated that this House reiterated its rejection of unilateral and illegal actions taken by India since August 5, 2019 and was deeply concerned about its continued efforts to change the demographic structure and political landscape of IIOJK.

"This House emphasizes that any political process under the Indian Constitution cannot be a substitute for the exercise of the right of self-determination by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, as defined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions. The resolution has expressed serious concern over the presence of millions of Indian forces, which has made India's illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir one of the most militarized regions in the world.

The resolution states that this House condemns the ongoing human rights violations in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and expresses deep concern over the continued imprisonment of thousands of Kashmiri political prisoners.

This House condemns the impunity with which the Indian forces continue to commit human rights violations in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir under the usurpation laws that deny justice," the Minister said.

He also mentioned that the resolution further stated that this House rejected the irresponsible statements of Indian leaders regarding Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, which were a threat to regional peace and stability. "The Pakistani nation will not allow any aggressive action to be thwarted and reiterates the unwavering commitment of supporting the Kashmiris indigenous freedom struggle," he added.

During her point of order, MNA Shazia Marri of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) said that she regretted that MNA Achakzai opposed the Kashmir Resolution. "UN's 1948 Resolution number 47 has a clear content that state that a plebiscite be held and Kashmiris facing Indian atrocities should be asked for their will to decide their fate. Kashmiris have not been able to get it so far," she added.

Marri underlined that it was not the matter of a territory but a humanitarian crisis where mass voices have been crushed blatantly by the occupant Indian forces in IIOJK. "We strongly condemn the human rights violations and abuses in IIOJK and will continue to condemn it," she said.