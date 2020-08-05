UrduPoint.com
Youm-e-Istehsaal Kashmir Observed In NaushehroFeroze

Wed 05th August 2020

Youm-e-Istehsaal Kashmir observed in NaushehroFeroze

Like other parts of the country Youm-e-Istehsaal Kashmir (Military siege day) was also commemorated in NaushehroFeroze district

According to a hand out on Wednesday, a big rally led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (2) Majid Ali Maako was taken out from Deputy Commissioner office to Press club Naushehro Feroze.

According to a hand out on Wednesday, a big rally led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (2) Majid Ali Maako was taken out from Deputy Commissioner office to Press club Naushehro Feroze.

The Deputy Director Social welfare Syed Ali Ahmed Shah and other relevant officers also participated in the rally. Participants wearing black ribbons on their arms chanted slogans against fascist Modi government. ADC while addressing the rally said that Pakistani people stand shoulder to shoulder with our innocent kashmiri people who have been striving for their right of self determination since decades.

He said that sacrifices rendered by kashmiri freedom fighters would not go waste and day was not far when their struggle would bear fruit.

More Stories From Pakistan

