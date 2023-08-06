Youm-e-Istehsaal Kashmir observed in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :On the day of Youm-e-Istehsaal Kashmir, the entire province came together to express unwavering solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people facing atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Gatherings, processions, rallies, and exhibitions were held, vividly depicting the Indian brutalities in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. People from all walks of life, including religious minorities, women, and students, actively participated in these events, showing their support for Youm-e-Istehsaal.

Meanwhile, the provincial information and culture department organised a ceremony at the Alhamra Arts Council, in which Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman was the chief guest.

The ceremony was attended by Secretary Information Ali Nawaz Malik, the Lahore Commissioner, the Deputy Commissioner, administrative officers, and a large number of people. During the ceremony, Governor Balighur Rahman inaugurated an exhibition displaying images that shed light on the atrocities taking place in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Throughout the events commemorating Youm-e-Istehsaal, the district administration and participants stressed for crucial role of the United Nations in restoring the rightful status of the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir and resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions. Pakistan's commitment to raising global awareness about the injustices suffered by the oppressed Kashmiris was reaffirmed.

Various meetings, processions, seminars, and activities held across different districts and divisions during Youm-e-Istehsaal demanded tangible actions from the international community to assist the oppressed Kashmiris in breaking free from the chains of Indian state-sponsored oppression. The organizers strongly condemned the world's silence regarding the ongoing struggle for freedom by the Kashmiri people, despite recognizing their legitimate right to self-determination.

The government of Pakistan, along with its people, stands firmly in support of the Kashmiri people's just struggle against Indian atrocities.

They expressed their deep concern over the global powers' indifference towards the Kashmir issue. As the programmes on Youm-e-Istehsaal concluded, special prayers were offered for the freedom of the Kashmiri people living in the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir, and their sacrifices were wholeheartedly praised.

Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) department organized a solidarity walk on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsaal Kashmir to express support for the Kashmiri people facing oppression in Indian-Occupied Kashmir. Leading the walk was DGPR Punjab, Rubina Afzal, along with directors Hameed Javaid Awan, Rana Sohail, Qudratullah, Tariq Ismail, and other officers and officials from different sections.

During the walk, the participants passionately chanted slogans of "Kashmir Banega Pakistan" (Kashmir will become Pakistan) and demanded the right to self-determination for the oppressed Kashmiri people.

The participants vehemently condemned India's heinous measures in revoking the legal status of the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir and reaffirmed their unwavering solidarity with the persecuted Kashmiris. DGPR Rubina Afzal emphasized the importance of the United Nations in ensuring the implementation of resolutions concerning occupied Kashmir.

Director (Films & Publications) Hamid Javed expressed deep concern over India's aggression, stating that it poses severe threats to the future of one and a half billion people. Director (Electronic Media) Rana Sohail highlighted the responsibility of the United Nations to play a proactive role in supporting the freedom struggle of occupied Kashmir. Director (news) Qudratullah demanded the immediaterestoration of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir's legal status as a state, and Director (Coordination)Tariq Ismail asserted Pakistan's commitment to raising a strong voice against India's tyranny.