Youm-e-Istehsaal to be observed on Aug 5

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :On the fourth anniversary of the continuous military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by Indian forces, the people and government of Pakistan will observe "Youm-e-Istehsaal" on August 5.

This day serves as a solemn occasion to protest against the ongoing oppression, brutality, and fear unleashed by the occupying forces in IIOJK.

During "Youm-e-Istehsaal," a series of protest rallies, processions, and demonstrations will take place across the province, as the people demand the attention of the United Nations and the global community towards the plight of oppressed Kashmiris.

These events aim to draw attention to the relentless atrocities and state-sponsored violence committed by the Indian occupying forces, and they call for urgent international intervention to address the human rights violations in the region.

Additionally, this significant day will advocate for the fundamental right of self-determination for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir, allowing them to determine their own future and live their lives in accordance with their will and aspirations.

In Lahore and throughout Punjab, various events and visual displays will be organized to depict the sufferings caused by Indian oppression in Kashmir. Diverse representatives from different walks of life will share impactful messages through their respective platforms, emphasizing the urgent need to support and rescue the oppressed Kashmiris. The global community will be urged to unite in granting Kashmiris the right to live in peace, free from state-sponsored atrocities, and to promote a peaceful resolution to the longstanding issue.

Overall, "Youm-e-Istehsaal" serves as a day of remembrance, solidarity, and advocacy, as the people of Pakistan stand with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters, voicing their support for justice, peace, and the fulfillment of their right to self-determination.