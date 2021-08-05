Youm-e-Istehsal being observed today

(@fidahassanain)

The day is being observed to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of two-year military siege of IIOJ&K.

Youm-e-Istehsal is being observed today (Thursday) to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of two years of military siege of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

On 5th August 2019 Modi fascist regime in an illegal and unilateral step had scrapped the special constitutional status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In order to denounce the Indian unilateral illegal actions against Kashmiri people as well as the atrocities being carried out by the Indian forces in occupied territory, host of events will take place including solidarity walks in all the main cities of the country.

President Arif Alvi will lead the walk in the Federal capital Islamabad in which participants will wear black bands and carry the flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

One minute silence will be observed across the country at 0900 hours, traffic to come to stand still for one minute and sirens will also be played.

Radio Pakistan and television channels will play Pakistan and AJK national anthems immediately after one minute silence.

Meanwhile, posters and billboards highlighting the plight of Kashmiri people have been displayed at the main roads of Islamabad and other provincial capitals.

a rally has been taken out at the foreign office led by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people.

The participants are carrying flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. They are raising slogans in support of Kashmiri people.

Speaking to the media persons on the occasion, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the entire Pakistani nation and Kashmiri people reject the illegal and unilateral steps of 5th August 2019 taken by the Indian government in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said we will continue to support the just cause of Kashmiri people.

The rally will culminate at D-chowk.

Federal Ministers Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Shibli Faraz, Azam Swati and people belonging to different segments of the society have also joined the rally.