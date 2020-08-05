Youm-e- Istehsal day observed in northern Sindh

Rallies and seminars were held in different districts and towns of Sukkur division on Wednesday to observe the first anniversary of New Delhi's actions that stripped Indian-administered Kashmir of its special status

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Rallies and seminars were held in different districts and towns of Sukkur division on Wednesday to observe the first anniversary of New Delhi's actions that stripped Indian-administered Kashmir of its special status.

People of northern Sindh observed the day as Youm-e-Istehsal, the day of exploitation to reiterate its condemnation of the Aug. 5th, move which led to the disputed valley's annexation with Indian union territory.

Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh and Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar then led a rally in Sukkur to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Civi Society, a number of non government organizations, para medical staff, political and religious parties and other government officials marched from the UC 13 to Sukkur Press Club.

Addressing the rally, They said accused India of not fulfilling bilateral agreements aimed to resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute.

Mayour Sukkur said Kashmiris have out rightly rejected India's so-called annexation.

They urged the international community including the United Nations and Organization of Islamic Countries to help resolve the dispute between the two arch-rivals.

Scores of rallies were also organized in Khairpur, Shikarpur, Noshehrofe and Ghotki districts.