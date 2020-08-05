UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youm-e-Istehsal: Distt Admin Takes Out South Punjab's Biggest Rally

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 12:20 PM

Youm-e-Istehsal: Distt admin takes out south Punjab's biggest rally

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :District administration took out south Punjab's biggest rally to mark "Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir" and expressed solidarity with innocent Kashmiris, here on Wednesday.

Chief Whip national assembly Aamir Dogar, special assistant to Chief Minister Javed Akhtar Ansari, member Kashmir Committee Punjab Nadeem Qureshi, Commissioner Multan Division Shan ul Haq, MPAs Saleem Labar, Wasif Raan, additional deputy commissioner Tayyib Khan, Qamar Zaman, Assistant Commissioner Abida Fareed and others from civil society also joined the huge rally. The rally commenced from Raza Hall and culminated at Katchehry Chowk. The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of innocent Kashmiris facing cruelties by Indian army in the valley.

Chief Whip national assembly Aamir Dogar while addressing the rally stated that India could not suppress the struggle of Kashmiri people by using the force. The innocent people of Kashmir would surely achieve independence soon.

The India forces turned the valley into jail, said special assistant to CM Javed Akhtar Ansari. He strongly condemned atrocities. Commissioner Multan Division Shan ul Haq stated that the voice of Kashmiris could not be silenced by imposing curfew. Member Kashmir Committee Punjab Nadeem Qureshi stated that the whole Pakistani nation was standing by Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their right of self-determination.

Earlier, one minute silence was also observed at Raza Hall.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Multan National Assembly Chief Minister Army Punjab Jail Civil Society Independence From

Recent Stories

PM to address AJK Assembly today

10 minutes ago

Pakistan team is prepared for the first Test today

34 minutes ago

Nation observes Youm-e-Istehsal today

53 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 5 August 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

A paradise lost to war, politics and ideology:

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.