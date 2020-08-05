MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :District administration took out south Punjab's biggest rally to mark "Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir" and expressed solidarity with innocent Kashmiris, here on Wednesday.

Chief Whip national assembly Aamir Dogar, special assistant to Chief Minister Javed Akhtar Ansari, member Kashmir Committee Punjab Nadeem Qureshi, Commissioner Multan Division Shan ul Haq, MPAs Saleem Labar, Wasif Raan, additional deputy commissioner Tayyib Khan, Qamar Zaman, Assistant Commissioner Abida Fareed and others from civil society also joined the huge rally. The rally commenced from Raza Hall and culminated at Katchehry Chowk. The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of innocent Kashmiris facing cruelties by Indian army in the valley.

Chief Whip national assembly Aamir Dogar while addressing the rally stated that India could not suppress the struggle of Kashmiri people by using the force. The innocent people of Kashmir would surely achieve independence soon.

The India forces turned the valley into jail, said special assistant to CM Javed Akhtar Ansari. He strongly condemned atrocities. Commissioner Multan Division Shan ul Haq stated that the voice of Kashmiris could not be silenced by imposing curfew. Member Kashmir Committee Punjab Nadeem Qureshi stated that the whole Pakistani nation was standing by Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their right of self-determination.

Earlier, one minute silence was also observed at Raza Hall.