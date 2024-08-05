Youm-e-Istehsal: Dr Rasool calls for international action against Indian oppression

Dr. Waleed Rasool, a leading expert on Kashmir affairs on Monday emphasized the significance of "Youm-e-Istehsal" as a day of solidarity with the Kashmiri people, calling for international action against Indian oppression

PONCH-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Dr. Waleed Rasool, a leading expert on Kashmir affairs on Monday emphasized the significance of "Youm-e-Istehsal" as a day of solidarity with the Kashmiri people, calling for international action against Indian oppression.

Speaking at the Institute of Dialogue, Poonch University, Dr. Rasool condemned India's actions particularly the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A in 2019, which stripped Kashmir of its special status.

He urged India to recognize that the people of Pakistan and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir will not rest until freedom was achieved.

Dr. Rasool stated that Youm-e-Istehsal serves as a reminder to India that it cannot change Kashmir's disputed status through illegal means.

He highlighted the day as a powerful demonstration of unity among Pakistanis, reaffirming their unwavering support for the Kashmiri people's struggle.

He criticized India's actions as a violation of UN resolutions on Kashmir, lamenting the severe conditions in IIOJK including a five-year military siege, widespread human rights abuses and a systematic attempt to alter the region's demographic makeup.

Dr. Rasool called on the international community to take notice of these atrocities, expressing confidence that the day is approaching when Kashmiris would finally secure their right to self-determination.

