Youm-e-Istehsal: Dr Rasool Calls For International Action Against Indian Oppression
Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2024 | 11:15 PM
Dr. Waleed Rasool, a leading expert on Kashmir affairs on Monday emphasized the significance of "Youm-e-Istehsal" as a day of solidarity with the Kashmiri people, calling for international action against Indian oppression
PONCH-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Dr. Waleed Rasool, a leading expert on Kashmir affairs on Monday emphasized the significance of "Youm-e-Istehsal" as a day of solidarity with the Kashmiri people, calling for international action against Indian oppression.
Speaking at the Institute of Dialogue, Poonch University, Dr. Rasool condemned India's actions particularly the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A in 2019, which stripped Kashmir of its special status.
He urged India to recognize that the people of Pakistan and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir will not rest until freedom was achieved.
Dr. Rasool stated that Youm-e-Istehsal serves as a reminder to India that it cannot change Kashmir's disputed status through illegal means.
He highlighted the day as a powerful demonstration of unity among Pakistanis, reaffirming their unwavering support for the Kashmiri people's struggle.
He criticized India's actions as a violation of UN resolutions on Kashmir, lamenting the severe conditions in IIOJK including a five-year military siege, widespread human rights abuses and a systematic attempt to alter the region's demographic makeup.
Dr. Rasool called on the international community to take notice of these atrocities, expressing confidence that the day is approaching when Kashmiris would finally secure their right to self-determination.
APP/mwa/378
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park project in Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
Woman electrocuted16 minutes ago
-
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC29 minutes ago
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases56 minutes ago
-
PFA Sheikhupura cracks down on unhygienic food56 minutes ago
-
Police officials appreciated56 minutes ago
-
Bilawal briefed on Sukkur's development Projects & dewatering efforts56 minutes ago
-
Driver dies after trailer collided with divider56 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial59 minutes ago
-
Safi condemns India’s use of pellet guns in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Monsoon tree plantation drive organized1 hour ago
-
OWFDs providing services 24/7 at all Airports to Overseas Pakistanis1 hour ago