Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024 | 03:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The National Textile University Faisalabad (NTU) observed Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir here on Monday.

A walk, led by Rector Prof. Dr. Tanveer Hussain, was held to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people. Addressing the participants, he said that India had committed unprecedented barbarism and tyranny against innocent Kashmiris for raising voices for their fundamental right to self- determination.

He mentioned that the Pakistani nation observes Youm-e- Istehsal-e-Kashmir to send a message to the Indian government and the international community that Pakistanis will continue their moral, political, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people until they secure their fundamental rights

Tanveer Hussain highlighted that innocent Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives for freedom, and their blood would inevitably lead to a revolution, with India eventually paying for its atrocities.

He condemned the siege of Kashmir and urged international leaders to intervene and resolve the Kashmir issue as soon as possible.

The walk’s participants included administrative and faculty members of the university including Dean, Faisalabad business school, Dr. Sajjad Ahmad Baig, Advisor Students, Dr. Danish Mahmood Baitab, HOD Weaving. Dr. Syed Talha Ali Hamdani, Dr. Muhammad Yaseen, Deputy Registrar, Muhammad Waseem, Ajmad Naz, Malik Omair and Sardar Pervez Akhtar, Public Relation Officer staff and a large number of students.

