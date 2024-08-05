Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir observed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir was observed across the district on Monday with a pledge that moral, political and diplomatic support of Kashmiris would continue till their freedom.

The day started with special prayers in the city mosques for success of struggle of Kashmiri people for their freedom.

In this connection, a seminar and a rally were arranged under the aegis of City District Government at Municipal Corporation Hall.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh led the rally while Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Qudsia Batool, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair Watto, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ahmad Saleem Chishti, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Faisal Ahmad, Admin Officer Riaz Hussain Anjum, Muhammad Sadiq, officers of various departments and a large number of students were also present on the occasion.

The rally started from Municipal Corporation Hall and the participants marched on various roads. They were carrying banners, posters and placards inscribed with different slogans in favour of Kashmiri people.

Earlier, the DC Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh presided over a seminar held at Municipal Corporation Hall and said that Pakistani nation was standing with innocent Kashmiris on this time tested occasion.

He said that Indian forces were busy in barbarism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) for the last 7 decades. Therefore, the world community should take immediate notice of the situation and resolve this long standing issue on war-footing.

He said that Pakistani nation presented salute to Kashmiri people as they were continuing their struggle of freedom despite difficult situation in the valley.

He said that India had illegally occupied the Jammu & Kashmir years ago but the days were not far when Kashmir would get independence and the Indian government would have to pay for its unprecedented cruelty and tyranny on innocent Kashmir people.

MPA Qudsia Batool said that the entire Pakistani nation expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

She also condemned illegal occupation in Kashmir by India and said that military siege of IIOJK was a wicked act of Indian government which deserved maximum condemnation.

She said that innocent Kashmiris were facing atrocities of Indian army in IIOJK for the last 7 decades only for their right of self-determination. Therefore, the United Nations must take immediate notice of Indian atrocities and massacre in Kashmir valley and play its dynamic role for early liberation of Kashmiri people, she added.

She further said that Indian government wanted to turn Kashmiris into a minority on Kashmir soil and for this purpose it was constantly violating human rights in IIOJK.

She also appealed to the global leaders and human rights’ organizations to raise their voice for the oppressed Kashmiris at the international level. The Pakistani nation would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support for their Kashmir brethren till their freedom, she added.

The similar rallies and seminars were also arranged at Tehsil level with assistant commissioners led the events to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.