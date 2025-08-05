Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir observed at University of Education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The University of education, Lahore, solemnly observed Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir on Tuesday,

standing in firm solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

and underscoring its unwavering commitment to their right to self-determination.

The day was marked across all campuses with rallies, seminars, and awareness activities,

strongly condemning India’s unconstitutional actions of August 5, 2019, when it revoked the

special status of Jammu and Kashmir in clear violation of United Nations Security Council

resolutions and international law.

The central event was held at the Township Campus, attended by a large number of students,

faculty, administrative staff, and officers.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Aqif Anwar Chaudhry, addressing the gathering, termed August 5, 2019,

a dark day in the history of Kashmir. He said, “India’s illegal measures cannot suppress the Kashmiri

people’s struggle for freedom. The Pakistani nation stands firmly with its Kashmiri brothers and

sisters in every circumstance.”

He also emphasized the university’s commitment to educating the younger generation about

the Kashmir issue and promoting awareness through academic and cultural engagement.

The ceremony concluded with a special prayer for the liberation of Kashmir and for the

souls of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the cause.