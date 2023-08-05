Open Menu

Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir Observed In MUET Jamshoro

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir observed in MUET Jamshoro

Like other parts of the Country Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir was also observed here at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro on Saturday

In this connection, a ceremony in the Senate Hall of the University was held.

Addressing the ceremony Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr.

Anil Kumar said that the Indian atrocities on Kashmiris were a clear violation of the United Nations resolutions regarding ensuring the right of self-determination.

Kashmiris for their freedom of independence they were fighting for decades.

He said that the Pakistani nation has always stood up with oppressed Kashmiri brothers.

The Registrar MUET Lachman das Sothar while speaking on the occasion said that the sacrifices of innocent Kashmiri will not go to waste Director of Students Affairs Dr Tanveer Phalputu, Dr Shoaib Sheikh and students of Mehran University also spoke on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan